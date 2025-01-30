Terrifier 4 will explore the origin of Art the Clown

If you're a fan of gorefest films like Saw, no doubt the Terrifier series has been a staple in your home over the years. If that's the case, you'll likely already be aware that a fourth film is on its way, picking up after the events of the truly disgusting third movie. With this coming, director and writer Damien Leone has revealed some more information about this next film, what it will include, and how it will slot into the Terrifier franchise.

In a post on Instagram, Leone states that the script work for Terrifier 4 is underway and that this will be the last chapter of the series and a fitting conclusion. He also promises that this movie will be where we finally learn about where Art the Clown came from, meaning the series' biggest mystery is about to be brought into the light.

"The script for Terrifier 4 is under way and it is shaping up to be the most epic, horrifying, thrilling, emotional and satisfying conclusion to the Terrifier saga. I've personally never been so excited to see one of my own scripts translate to the screen like this one. P.S. I will finally reveal Art's origin in this entry."

Are you mentally prepared for yet another Terrifier film?