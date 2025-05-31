Terrifier 4 will be a deep dive into Art the Clown's dark origins

Many of us are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga of Art, the deranged clown with a taste for murder and brutality. And even though the film's director and creator of the character, Damien Leone, has said that the fourth film will likely be the last, he isn't ruling out a fifth one either.

Leone has also revealed that the fourth film will delve into Art's dark backstory within the first 15 minutes—a segment he himself describes as "epic," and promises it won't disappoint.

"I know this word gets used a lot, but it's gonna be epic. It's not gonna disappoint. You're going to get Art's backstory in the first 15 minutes of the movie."

On top of that, we can also expect Terrifier 4 to be not only the goriest entry in the series, but also the most spectacular—with by far the biggest budget of the franchise. Which, let's be honest, sounds pretty damn great.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 4?