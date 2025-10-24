Terrifier 4 promises violence on a whole new level

Art the Clown is preparing his grand, and most likely extremely bloody, comeback as the fourth and final movie in the Terrifier franchise is slowly coming together. According to Damien Leone, the returning director, the violence this time around will indeed be completely bonkers and he also teases a deep dive into Art's dark past.

Leone has previously stated that he does not want Terrifier to stagnate and rest on its laurels - like so many horror franchises of days past. Which is also the main reason for him wanting to tie things together with this fourth installment.

But even though Terrifier 4 is billed as Art's last hurrah, not everyone is convinced that this will actually be the case. Thornton, the man behind that nightmarish clown-makeup, believes that it may be the end of this particular story, but not the franchise itself. We will have to wait a while longer, as the movie is set to drop on October the 1st.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 4?