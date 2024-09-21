Terrifier 4 confirmed by Damien Leone

The murderous clown finally hit the world stage at Fantastic Fest, and during the post-screening Q&A, fans couldn't wait to grill director Damien Leone on what's next for the blood-soaked franchise.

While speaking to the audience Leone confirmed that yes - there will be a fourth coming for Art.

"Yes there will be a Terrifier 4"

Leone stayed tight-lipped about Terrifier 4, but let's be real—you can probably expect more insane, over-the-top kills. As for Terrifier 3, this time we're jumping five years ahead, with the bloodbath set during the Christmas season. Think holiday horror classics like Tales from the Crypt's 'All Through the House' and Black Christmas—yeah, it's that kind of festive carnage

Source