Terrifier 3 shows off with a handful of gruesome images

Damien Leone continues to strike gold with his killer clown and after the huge success of Terrifier and its sequel, we eagerly await the third film in the series, the release of which is little more than three months away.

Because on 11 October, just in time for the onset of autumn, Art will be back, ready to terrify even more unsuspecting victims, and with a much bigger budget to lean on. And in anticipation of what's to come, the production team is now offering a handful of delightfully gruesome images, which you can check out below.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 3?

