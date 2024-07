The killer clown Art is back, ready to ruin the Christmas spirit and turn the otherwise festive holiday into a study in horror and blood. In other words, exactly what every fan of the franchise wanted from Santa.

The third instalment is only a few months away now, but as we await the premiere in autumn, we're already offered a little teaser trailer that hints at what's to come. You can check it out below.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 3?