Terrifier 3 is a Christmas horror movie

Terrifier 3 will be joining the likes of fellow horrors Gremlins, Krampus, and Black Christmas, as it has been confirmed that it will be Christmas themed.

Bloody Disgusting has reported that a new poster for the upcoming horror has leaked online which was followed by the creators confirming that the film is indeed a Christmas movie.

Those looking to catch a first glimpse at the film will be able to do so during the theatrical re-release of Terrifier 2 on November 1. According to writer and director Damien Leone, the teaser will be "2 minutes long" and he claimed that fans will "f****** love it."

No release date has been revealed for Terrifier 3, but with this latest announcement in mind, it's likely that it will hit theatres just before Christmas 2024.