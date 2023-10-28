Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 is a Christmas horror movie

A new poster for the upcoming horror has leaked on social media.

Terrifier 3 will be joining the likes of fellow horrors Gremlins, Krampus, and Black Christmas, as it has been confirmed that it will be Christmas themed.

Bloody Disgusting has reported that a new poster for the upcoming horror has leaked online which was followed by the creators confirming that the film is indeed a Christmas movie.

Those looking to catch a first glimpse at the film will be able to do so during the theatrical re-release of Terrifier 2 on November 1. According to writer and director Damien Leone, the teaser will be "2 minutes long" and he claimed that fans will "f****** love it."

No release date has been revealed for Terrifier 3, but with this latest announcement in mind, it's likely that it will hit theatres just before Christmas 2024.

Terrifier 3

