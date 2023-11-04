Terrifier 3 gets an October 25, 2024 release date

Cineverse has announced that Terrifier 3 will be hitting theatres just ahead of next Halloween on October 25, 2024.

The news follows after a poster was leaked online revealing that the horror sequel would be a Christmas movie. A teaser for the upcoming film is currently being shown in theatres ahead of screenings for the re-release of Terrifier 2.

The mind behind the Terrifier series, Damien Leone, recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to share insight into the film. He told the outlet "I'm trying to go back to [2016's Terrifier], tonally. So if part two is my [A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors], I want to go back to the original A Nightmare on Elm Street tone with [Terrifier 3]."

When asked about the status of Terrifier 3, Leone said "We are ready to go, basically. Of course, we're hindered by the strike. So, hopefully, it ends very soon, but we're ready to go. The feedback that I've gotten from the script has just been amazing. The few people who've gotten to read it think it's really going to be something special, so I'm excited for it. I felt really good about part two, and I feel the same, if not even more confident, about part three and where it's going. It's got a really cool new twist on it."