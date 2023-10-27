Terrifier 2 director is keen to reboot Friday the 13th

HQ

Damien Leone has quickly become one of the hottest names among horror film directors after his success with Terrifier and its sequel Terrifier 2. Two films that undoubtedly scared audiences and critics in the best possible way, and now it seems that Leone is keen to try something new, namely Friday the 13th. This according to an interview with Slashfilm, where he had this to say about the classic film series that has been dormant since 2009.

"I've been on record for quite some time now saying if I could ever remake one slasher film, it would be 'Friday the 13th.' Jason was always my favorite slasher since I was a little kid, and I think that there's a way to ... I mean, my approach would be to keep it in the '80s, honestly."

"I would have it take place in the early '80s. I would try and make him as scary as possible because I feel like that's something they kind of lost as the movies went along. You just start getting too comfortable with these villains and you need to be scared of them again."

Leone also went on to explain how he has been in talks with some of the people who hold the licence rights to the films.

"Believe it or not, I've gotten to talk to some people who are execs who are in charge of that franchise. I think I'm still a little too obscure on that Hollywood list of people that they would approach to direct that film."

"I've been told, 'Listen, everybody and their mother wants to make that movie. It's a long list.' So unfortunately, I don't think I'd get to make it now, but maybe when they reboot it in the next 20 years, I'll be able to take a crack at it."

So who knows how this will turn out, because Terrifier 2 has clearly opened doors for Damien Leone, and with the planned third film in the series, it may well be that he continues to climb the starry ladder, if all goes well. In any case, we at the editorial office hope to see and hear about the next Friday the 13th as soon as possible.

