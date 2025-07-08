Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton explain the "mannerisms" they developed to play Brothers Dusk and Dawn

HQ

Three of the leading stars in Apple TV+'s lavish sci-fi series, Foundation, all play similar characters. Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Lee Pace all combine to portray Brothers Dusk, Dawn, and Day, three clones of the original Emperor Cleon that are tasked with continuing to lead and drive Empire forward. Considering these three stars all play very similar characters, is there a degree of continuity involved, core tenets and traits that they each reflect to ensure that audiences remember that they are clones?

This is precisely what we asked to both Mann and Bilton in a recent interview, where we got to hear about the "mannerisms" that they developed alongside Pace, and which they still utilise in their performances today.

Mann explained: "Yeah, we had a set of mannerisms that we came up with, mostly at dinner time, that would establish that. We snapped our napkins the same way, we picked up the fork the exact same way. And we rehearsed that, that choreography, to be really specific."

Bilton then expanded upon this with the following: "I think David S. Goyer was very smart in that when I was cast, I come into the first season, I think in the third or fourth episode, and as soon as I was cast, he flew me out to Ireland and sat me behind a monitor with cans and I watched Terry and Lee for a week and just sat there every day watching what they were doing. And I don't think as an actor so much, you're taking notes on, oh, they move their hands like this, or oh, they do that. It's more just like bio-osmosis. If you spend enough time watching something, naturally, hopefully if you're in an open space, you can kind of mimic it. It sounds very actory, but hopefully it makes sense."

You can see the full interview below, with localised subtitles, where we also learn about which kind of Cleon Mann and Bilton would like to play in the future. Needless to say, they'd both like to take a page from Pace's hedonistic book from the recent season, albeit minus the ferret...