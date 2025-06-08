TerraTech Legion combines vehicle building with endless action

During the PC Gaming Show, developer Payload Studios just made an appearance to present its upcoming action title TerraTech Legion. This is a project that combines vehicle customisation and building with endless waves of combat, all in a rogue-lite, bullet heaven, physics-based format.

Continuing the TerraTech series, in Legion players take on the role of a pilot who is sent into warfare to fight back against waves and waves of AI battlemechs, which intend to take over the galaxy. To complete this immense task, players will build various different combat-centric vehicles, equipped with powerful weapons and tools capable of blasting through hordes of enemies with ease. But it will be far from easy, as there is an endless onslaught of foes heading your direction.

Having a rogue-lite structure means that you will (and are expected) to succumb in battle at times, but thanks to the "lite" side of it, you will consistently progress and become more and more powerful. Looking at the bullet heaven part, expect tons of threats and projectiles to have to avoid, even including dangerous bosses that can shift the tide of battle. The physics-based engine will also enable you to use your vehicle's chassis as a tool for war, ploughing through hordes of enemies, flattening them as you go.

TerraTech's signature modularity and customisation system is back here as well, enabling you to get creative and to build the vehicle of your dreams using an intuitive system. As you progress, you will unlock more powerful tools and items that will enable you to make increasingly complex and deadly vehicles.

Payload promises a variety of biomes and level layouts on top of this, and co-founder Russ Clarke adds a little extra about what to expect in in-game: "TerraTech Legion builds on the vehicle-building gameplay our passionate community has loved for nearly a decade, and combines it with a frantic action experience for a match made in bullet heaven."

TerraTech Legion will be launching later this year, on an undetermined date on PC. It will be published by the new independent label Mythwright, and you can even get a taste of the action right now, as Payload has just launched a demo of the game, which is available to download on Steam. Catch the latest trailer below.