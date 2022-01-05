Terraria's 'Journey's End' finally launched on Switch

HQ

After long time of waiting, the 'Journey's End' update for the highly popular RPG Terraria has finally launched on Nintendo Switch, Re-Logic announced.

The content brought in this update is the same as the one that was released for PC back in 2020. As to what it has to offer, it includes over 1000 new items, new bosses to fight, new ways to play, and even a "full-pass review of all content of the game for balance, graphic quality, and mechanics", as stated on the official forum.

"We cannot wait to see your reactions as you dive in to all that this update has to offer, and we hope that you thoroughly enjoy our gift to you. It has been an amazing journey indeed... but we truly feel that this end is really just a new beginning for the amazing world of Terraria", said the developer.

"This release will bring Switch up to an equivalent (content-wise) of the 1.4.0.5 version of Terraria. Now that all platforms have reached Journey's End, the team will be focusing on bringing Console/Mobile/Switch up to content parity with the current PC version (1.4.3)!"

You can check the full patch notes here.