Terraria sets two impressive milestones

Terrairia is actually turning ten years old in May, but it is still as popular as ever, if not more, and during the weekend it had two impressive things to report.

First and foremost, Terraria has now sold more than 35 million copies. Most of them are on PC with 17.2 million units. Smartphones and consoles makes up the rest and are fairly evenly divided with 9.3 million for mobile devices and 8.5 million sold on consoles.

Secondly, Terraria is now the best game on Steam according to it's users. All things combined, Re-Logic had a pretty good weekend.