Terraria gets Palworld and Dead Cells crossovers in update 1.4.5

Terraria is already a sizeable game, but it keeps getting large updates that make it bigger and better each time around. Or, should we say, Bigger and Boulder, as this is the title of the game's 1.4.5 update, which brings not one but two big crossovers into the survival crafting game.

With its latest update, Terraria now boasts more than 5000 items, 25+ NPCs, 400+ enemies and more. The Dead Cells crossover introduces some crazy weapons, as shown in the trailer below, and the Palworld Pals are here for you to gain some new pets and mounts to help with your exploring in the wide world of Terraria.

Outside of the crossovers, the Bigger and Boulder update also includes fifteen furniture sets, five types of boulders, four transformation mounts, new ships, kites, critters, and more. There's also a new Skyblock seed and more world seeds for you to explore.