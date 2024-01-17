Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Terraforming Mars creators' new board game now on Kickstarter

FryxGames is hitting us with a new Nordic fantasy adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

FryxGames, the Swedish board game family that conquered the world with the delightfully complex and well-balanced Terraforming Mars, is now getting ready for the next big game - Fate Defenders of Grimheim. An adventure experience for up to four players in a Nordic setting where you, alone or together, slay monsters that come storming from all sides of the game board - in search of Freja's well.

As with this type of game, it is of course possible to improve your character's abilities, solve quests, find new exciting equipment and most other things that belong to the genre. Fate Defenders of Grimheim is something the family is said to have worked on for many years, so hopefully we have something really special to look forward to. The Kickstarter can be found here, and not surprisingly, the pledge target has already been reached.

You can also check out the nearly hour-long walkthrough of the game in the video below.

Is Fate Defenders of Grimheim something you want to get?

Terraforming Mars creators' new board game now on Kickstarter


Loading next content