Terraforming Mars creators' new board game now on Kickstarter

HQ

FryxGames, the Swedish board game family that conquered the world with the delightfully complex and well-balanced Terraforming Mars, is now getting ready for the next big game - Fate Defenders of Grimheim. An adventure experience for up to four players in a Nordic setting where you, alone or together, slay monsters that come storming from all sides of the game board - in search of Freja's well.

As with this type of game, it is of course possible to improve your character's abilities, solve quests, find new exciting equipment and most other things that belong to the genre. Fate Defenders of Grimheim is something the family is said to have worked on for many years, so hopefully we have something really special to look forward to. The Kickstarter can be found here, and not surprisingly, the pledge target has already been reached.

You can also check out the nearly hour-long walkthrough of the game in the video below.

Is Fate Defenders of Grimheim something you want to get?