Terra Nil's Vita Nova update is live with a new map, levels, and more

Terra Nil offers a different kind of city-builder than what you're used to, because it isn't really about building up a settlement at all, and instead tasks you with returning the world to its natural state.

The game has just seen the launch of its first major update. Vita Nova adds in five new levels for you to work through, each with their own unique setup. Scorched Caldera, for example, is set on a volcanic crater, while Polluted Bay sees you bring a polluted river back from the brink.

You'll have new buildings to help get you through these levels, and the new 3D world map can give you a fresh perspective on both new and pre-existing levels. Check out the update trailer below for more info: