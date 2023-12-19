Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Terra Nil

Terra Nil is out now on Switch

The reverse city builder lets you restore the natural beauty to a wasteland.

A lot of sim strategy games, or city builders, are all about you dominating the world with your own megalopolis, painting the land your colour and ensuring that all the little minions you have are working at tip top efficiency.

Terra Nil does away with all that, instead asking what happens when you log off and your city goes to ruin. In Terra Nil, you're tasked with cleaning up the wastelands that humanity has left behind, and bringing the world back to a state of natural beauty.

It's an incredibly relaxing simulation experience, especially when you enter Appreciation mode to see the results of your labours. If you've not yet checked out this strategy title yet, it's just joined the Nintendo Switch library of games. Peep the trailer below:

