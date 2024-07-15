Terminator Zero presents and violent and hardcore world in first trailer

Netflix has been teaming up with the animation experts over at Skydance and Production I.G. to create an anime take on the world of Terminator. It's set to be known as Terminator Zero, and as we told you last week, the first trailer for the series has now been released.

The show is a time-travelling story that explores how the war for humanity has reached a near conclusive point in the year 2022, all while also seeing how one person is looking to change this outcome by going back in time to 1997 when Skynet officially becomes sentient. The show, while having a familiar story and being an official Terminator story that's part of the wider lore, will feature new characters and centre around individuals we haven't met yet.

You can see the trailer for Terminator Zero below, and read its synopsis, all ahead of its debut on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

Synopsis: "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he's hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."