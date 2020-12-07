Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Terminator: Resistance

Terminator: Resistance seems to be getting a new edition

As expected from a Terminator game, it seems to be coming back.

Terminator: Resistance is a hardly tolerable game released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year. But as we come to expect from a Terminator, we might expect them to be back, and turns out they will.

Without a confirmation or announcement of its existence, the Australian PEGI counterpart now has rated a game called Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (which probably means it's for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X). Because we assume publisher Reef Entertainment was not doing the rating for the sake of it, we expect there'll be an upcoming announcement, but until it arrives - consider this merely a rumour.

You can also read our review here.

