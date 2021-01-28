Terminator: Resistance Enhanced pushed back to April

Now, we are not surprised, but still a bit disappointed to hear that Terminator: Resistance Enhanced has been delayed to April 30.

The action game was scheduled to release on March 26 this year, however with no specific reason given, the publisher Reef Entertainment simply announced:

"UPDATE: Terminator: Resistance ENHANCED will now be launching on April 30, 2021. We know you are all very excited to experience the game on the PlayStation 5, and we'll have more updates and teasers for you in the coming weeks. For now, stay safe, soldiers."

So far, this is all we know. One month of delay is not too bad, but we dare not be too optimistic since plans can change again.