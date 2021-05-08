Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced file size is smaller on PS5 compared to PS4

Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced was released just before the weekend. As the name clearly implies, it's an enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance, originally released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in November 2019.
Amongst other thing, this PlayStation 5 exclusive title offers improved graphics, faster loading times, new controller features and extra content from the PC version. But it turns out it offers another thing as well; a smaller file size.
As some people has noted, it is only 19 gigabytes for PlayStation 5, which can be compared to PlayStation 4 with over 34 gigabytes. Sony previously said they have technology in place to make files smaller, and it seems like they have coverage for this statement.
Thanks, TwistedVoxel.
