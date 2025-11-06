Terminator 2D: No Fate hit with yet another delay

HQ

Unfortunately, there aren't that many Terminator films beyond the first two that are really good, and sadly, there are also only two really good Terminator games: Robocop vs. Terminator (1993) and Terminator: Resistance (2019).

But soon there may be three great games based on the Terminator franchise, as the upcoming Terminator 2D: No Fate looks very promising. But... sadly enough, we'll have to wait a little bit longer for it.

After several delays, it is now clear that Bitmap Bureau and Reef Entertainment will not be ready by November 26 either, as previously promised, and in an open letter they say they are "sincerely sorry for the repeated delays," and continue:

"The physical components for all editions have now finally arrived, following the ongoing delays that pushed us off our previous schedules. However, we now have to assemble the physical editions, which we need some time to do.

Because of this, we are moving the launch date of Terminator 2D: No Fate to December 12, 2025, for all physical and digital versions of the game."

Very disappointing, of course, but it will still be released this year, and we are only talking about a little over two weeks. Hopefully, the extra time means that we can look forward to a more polished and bug-free game than otherwise, and that it will live up to our skynet-high expectations.

If you've missed the retro-inspired shooter Terminator 2D: No Fate, refresh your memory with the trailer and some screenshots below. It will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.