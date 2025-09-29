Terminator 2D: No Fate delays release date to 26 November

HQ

It's come as a last-minute warning, and it's caught us all by surprise. The folks at Reef Entertainment have come out to explain the delay to our long-awaited release of Terminator 2D: No Fate, the side-scrolling action game in which we relive in glorious pixel art the story of James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

As well as playing several characters from the original film (including Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Terminator 2D: No Fate we would also take on the role of a resistance soldier in the war against Skynet's machines in the future.

Well, if we already know that we won't be spending Halloween night playing all that, it's because of the tariff and import crisis brought on by Donald Trump's US government, or so it seems from the studio's statement. The release date has now been moved from 31 October to 26 November 2026, giving the studio time to finish assembling the Day One and Collector's physical editions of the game.

It's a little strange to have postponed the digital versions of the game as well, but considering that this is a producer with a clear penchant for retro and physical format, we could give credence to the explanation.

Will you be buying Terminator 2D: No Fate? The game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.