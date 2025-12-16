Terminator 2D: No Fate

HQ

Really good Terminator games certainly don't grow on trees. I'm struggling here to think of anything that has tickled my brain in a positive sense, instead I'm instinctively struck by the fact that there are vanishingly few. "Cyborgs from the future with steel-polished endoskeletons who want to wipe out humanity" - that's probably how my retired mother would describe science fiction in general without much insight. So where, you might ask, are all the thought-provoking experiences that stem from this? The answer is that it simply hasn't happened to the extent that one might think, despite a basically optimised, almost self-evident starting point. Terminator: Resistance was absolutely acceptable, but in my opinion it is not a style-forming classic despite good intentions. It's been almost 35 years since Terminator 2: Judgment Day made history, a film that still ranks as one of the best action spectacles of all time. With 2025 ready to tie the knot, surely it's time for redemption in the form of a 16-bit retro game for the latest generation of supercomputers? I dare say so.

There are several bosses at each level.

But we'll linger a while at the memorial grove while we're here. As an 80s kid, I grew up with 2D platformers, which were understandably high on the agenda at the time; from Alex Kidd and Mega Man to Contra, Bionic Commando and, in time, Gunstar Heroes and Metal Slug. I also became acquainted with Terminator as an unnamed Play-Doh, with James Cameron's first killing machine from the future coming the year I was born - and although I didn't see it with my eyes wide open, I did enjoy two brilliant scenarios in the early 90s that were way ahead of their time technically, as well as thematically. The threat of extinction after artificial intelligence develops free will is at the root of many concerns and continued survival - perhaps today more than ever?

Everyone is welcome, regardless of ability, when it comes to action of a kind rarely seen before.

Terminator 2D: No Fate has understood everything I've just gagged about, and it only took most of my life to figure it out. This isn't an unworthy cashgrab, nor is it a game that tries to pretend to be something it's not, and it certainly doesn't try to reinvent the wheel - instead, it goes back in time to set things right with a tie-in that the film deserves based on established premises plucked from the same era. No fate, comprende?

The story is familiar, but it can be changed.

That this is a passion project from Bitmap Bureau is very much in evidence, the level of detail here is a feast for the eyes. The animations are vivid, the stills that drive the story forward are pixel-perfect - and similarly, it's highly conscious of what it's trying to emulate and achieve. Where many licensed games have been notorious for cutting corners when it comes to levels, enemies and design, Terminator 2D: No Fate manages to turn this into an authority on the subject. Aside from the obvious presentation and the era you flirt with when the film saw the light of day, they have also cleverly and effectively taken on elements that did not appear in the film, without going outside the framework. Several of the game's levels fill in gaps from the story where you have several interesting elements in front of you, whether you are a fanatic or a newcomer. The first level is therefore a sequence that was never seen in the film, while drawing inspiration and strength from the basic material.

Alternative scenarios that are any good? Yes, it doesn't look any better.

Interspersing references with logical padding has never been done better in the Terminator context than here. What happened before Sarah was locked up in Pescadero Hospital, you may ask? She was, of course, training John in Mexico until "Uncle Bob" intervened. That computer factory Sarah Connor allegedly tried to sabotage that Dr Silberman mentioned? It was nothing but a Skynet facility she hit that was covered up - here converted into logic for the first time, which shouldn't be taken for granted in the context of 'Terminator' either. The game weaves together canon with lore and it all feels grounded and nicely incorporated.

Different genres and elements compete for attention.

When I later play as John Connor in future Los Angeles, it leads to sequences that send hints of the first Terminator film in a neat way without feeling contrived. That the developers are aware of the brand's universe is an understatement - as is the fact that, as a gamer, I can't stop smiling and nodding in agreement throughout. Beating up the boss "Angry Bartender Man" to the tune of Bad to the Bone by George Thorogood and the Destroyers is brilliant fanservice along with the classic beat 'em up sequence it entails - as is the chase via motocross through the storm drain with an angry lorry in the rear view mirror where I "duck" incoming debris in my path. The recreation of most - don't worry, I dare say all - iconic sequences from the film that still stand up today as documents of the time are represented and court most other genres than sidescrolling shooting games from the same era. Battletoads, Streets of Rage - the influences are many, and all of them are certain of their identity in the context.

Terminator 2: No Fate makes no apologies, and it shoots to kill.

Taking liberties to fill in gaps and invent scenarios to ultimately tie together something resembling an experience should not be taken for granted. When, as in this case, you're dealing with straightforward teaching material in popular culture, it could quickly get you into deep water, which in turn destroys more than it adds - but fortunately it's been thought of, and always in a tasteful way. It also never assumes you've seen the film it's based on, boiling down James Cameron's epic for all to enjoy. Then, of course, it should be said that you'll get the most out of this film if you already know the franchise. And if you do - you know exactly which films count in the end.

Action and bosses - cover mechanics and stealth? It's a lively mix.

Walking the line between an overall experience that is deliberately old-school without being unfair also requires finesse in everything from how weapons behave to balance in difficulty and level design. Via the crosshair, we shoot in eight different directions - which is recognisable to those who have played Contra and Metal Slug historically. The difficulty is adjustable in four levels where the requirement never leans towards you being born in the arcade, despite clear ancestry. Jumping between different height differences on the tracks as if it were Sunset Riders, yep - you'll have to get used to that. Throughout the game we shoulder Sarah, John and T-800 and they also behave a little differently among themselves with different abilities. Sarah is the most agile of the three and has a deadly melee knife, can take hostages and picks up several different modern weapons along the landscape; John we play exclusively in future sequences and has a pipe bomb he can throw while the laser carbine with three different power-ups does its bit to entertain - including targeting plasma and a wider shot. Things can get a little messy here, however, where I find John's shooting to be not quite calibrated and a little stiff despite the focus on shooting. The T-800 can't jump, but it's a bastard at hitting hard and doesn't die easy. Playing through the story is done via these three characters and takes just over an hour for a seasoned player - but the characters can also be utilised to your liking in the many extra modes that are unlocked in different ways after completing the story, where the story itself also offers alternative scenarios via new playthroughs where you can choose different paths along with hidden items to collect. Arcade Mode with no continues, Survival and assaulting enemies - level training for speedrun? There's a lot to choose from, and I'm not mentioning everything.

The future and the past, long may you live!

Making a game out of one of the greatest action films of all time is obviously a bold move - but does it work? Yes, it does, with no ray tracing and no 3D. The music and sound are also absolutely brilliant - Brad Fiedel's unforgettable soundtrack makes a comeback, along with period and borderline extended audiophilia. An in-game laser weapon harmonises with its film counterpart as expected. The bugs, however... are nowhere to be found, which I applaud.

Expect nostalgia and action.

Swallowing the presentation and the highly conscious and contemporary artstyle here may be easier if you've lived through this era, Person A claims - by and for stakeholders, but I dare say Person B is right in his eagerness to pull an old fox boa out of the closet and dress up any 20-year-old influencer - who's going along whether he wants to or not. Terminator 2D: No Fate provides bang for your buck and it's well invested, delivering exactly what I hoped for - and more. Are you worried about content and game length? Then you'll have to find something else. This is just the right length and well thought out throughout, classically structured and mixing different genres brilliantly. It's mostly side-scrolling action - but it also weaves in elements of beat 'em ups and vehicle sequences straight out of Battletoads or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the SNES and Mega Drive. Terminator 2D: No Fate is a celebration of the definition of the word perspective in more ways than should be possible, with the timeline likely to start cracking if I keep harping on about its existence. The retro compote here is first-rate, and manages the feat that neither game nor film on the theme has done before.

With programmed precision, we have a mission and there is no negotiating or reasoning with it - it feels no pity, no remorse and hardly any fear. It will never stop hunting you... Terminator 2D: No Fate has challenged my everyday life with retro-influenced gameplay and technology from a bygone era with iconic scenes and levels with a volatile T-1000 of bone-crushing viscosity hot on its heels. The past absolutely belongs in the present - not to mention the future. Terminator 2D: No Fate is the game the brand has been waiting for since 1991.