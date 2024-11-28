Terminal fan played Borderlands 4 and says it's amazing

HQ

Last month, we learned that Gearbox hoped to grant Caleb McAlpine's, a 37-year-old with terminal stage 4 cancer, wish to play Borderlands 4 before he passed away, so it's nice to hear that they made it.

McAlpine confirms on Reddit that the developers flew him to Gearbox and let him play "what they have for Borderlands 4 so far" last week, and that what he played was amazing. Then it's very understandable that he takes the opportunity to thank everyone for making this happen.

Not exactly extremely exciting if you were hoping for more information about Borderlands 4, but heart-warming news. Which game would you play before launch if you got the chance?