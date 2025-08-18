Terence Stamp dead at 87

HQ

British actor Terence Stamp has died at the age of 87. The news was confirmed on Sunday morning by his family, who announced that he passed away on August 17, 2025. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Stamp, born in London in 1938, rose to fame in the 1960s and quickly established himself as one of his generation's most expressive and commanding performers. He made his film debut in Billy Budd, a role that earned him both an Academy Award and a BAFTA nomination. Just three years later, he won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in The Collector.

To wider audiences, Stamp is perhaps most fondly remembered as the charismatic and ruthless General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980). With his piercing gaze and magnetic screen presence, he transformed the villain into one of the most iconic antagonists in superhero cinema history.

Stamp's career spanned more than six decades, during which he brought intensity and elegance to every role, leaving behind a legacy that will endure far beyond his passing.