Terence Crawford stuns Canelo Álvarez and the boxing world with surprise victory

The world of boxing was rocked last night in Las Vegas when Terence Crawford defeated Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez in points ((116-112, 115-113 y 115-113) and became the first male fighter in the four-belt era hold the undisputed championship in three divisions, now holding the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF super-middleweight titles, after being undisputed world champion in light-welterweight and welterweight.

Crawford, aged 37, extends a professional record of 42 wins, 31 by KO, and no defeats, while Canelo Álvaraz, 35, adds a third defeat in his extensive career of 68 fights, 63 victories, 39 KOs and two draws.

Boxing experts are describing this fight as "historic", with a potentially unprecedented global viewership thanks to Netflix. Álvaraz, who was seen as "the face of boxing", said that his legacy is "already there and I like taking risks because I love boxing." Meanwhile, Crawford says that he is "the face of boxing now, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, like I've always been."