Terence Crawford announces retirement from boxing three months after making history, and leaves undefeated

HQ

Terence Crawford, 38-year-old American boxer, has announced his retirement, ending his career "with nothing else left to prove", and leaving the sport unbeaten: 42 fights, 42 wins, 31 of them by KO since his professional career began in 2008.

Crawford, born in Omaha, Nebraska, won 18 major world championships in five weight classes, from lightweight to super middleweight. His last fight was last September, when he beat Sául 'Canelo' Álvarez in points in Las Vegas and won the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF super-middleweight titles, becoming the first male fighter in the four-belt era tol hold the undisputed championship in three divisions (light welterweight, welterweight, super middleweight).

However, he was stripped of the WBC super-middleweight title earlier in December over failure to pay a required sanctioning fee.

"I'm stepping away from competition, not because I'm done fighting but because I've won a different kind of battle. The one where you walk away on your own terms" Crawford said in a YouTube video explaining his decision. "This isn't goodbye, this is the end of one fight and the beginning of another."