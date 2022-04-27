Tequila Works opens up to work wit DigiPen Institute students

HQ

Tequila Works studio, known for titles such as RiME, The Sexy Brutale and the upcoming Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story has just announced a partnership agreement with the video game development school DigiPen Institute of Technology Europe located in Bilbao, Spain. This partnership will allow the future professionals to have first hand contact with the real work of developers in the industry.

Starting this May, some students will join the team of Tequila Works as the first step of their careers as developers. They will work with industry professionals and will contribute to the company with their fresh ideas. This initiative is the first of many collaborations between the Institute and the Studio, as an open day has been announced, along with masterclasses and more ideas.

It will certainly be a great opportunity for Spanish future developers and designers, especially since Tequila Works is one of the first Spanish studios to collaborate with Tencent. Recently, the Asian corporation became Tequila's majority investor. Will this program allow the Chinese company to have a closer look at the Spanish development scene?