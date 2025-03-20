Tequila Works has closed its doors for good

HQ

Five months after declaring bankruptcy, Tequila Works has officially closed. The renowned Spanish game studio, behind The Sexy Brutale, Deadlight, Rime and Gylt, had struggled to staty afloat after their latest games failed commercially, despite good reviews. Its founder, Raúl Rubio, published a post on Linkedin confirming this has been the end for Tequila Works.

"Fifteen years of memories and experiences, lessons and lessons, smiles and miseries, unbreakable friendships and irreconcilable breakups, plenty of bumps and bumps in the road, the occasional miracle, and a lot of vertigo, condensed into a few images. It's been an unforgettable fifteen years.

Tequila got really unlucky with some of their partnershup. The studio's final two games, Gylt and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, underperformed commercially: the first one was originally a Google Stadia exclusive and the second one was part of Riot Forge, a short-lived publisher of League of Legends spin-off that didn't really got much attention from Riot Games.

"I don't want to talk about the end, because what's important is the journey and the friends (or enemies) we made along the way. After all, the end is nothing more than a new beginning.

A huge thank you to the Hellworkers family; I'm sorry I couldn't have done more."