Tequila Works auctions off all its intellectual properties, including the company's branding

HQ

It was one of the most heartbreaking news of 2024 in the Spanish development scene. Tequila Works, the studio that gave us such important and emotional stories as Gylt or RiME declared bankruptcy and closed down after 15 years since its foundation. It seems that they still have a large outstanding debt to pay, and that's why they have started a process of auctioning all their intellectual properties to pay for it.

That's right, the auction house Escrapalia has announced an event where the IPs of Gylt, RiME, Deadlight and The Invisible Hours will be auctioned, as well as unfinished projects under the names Brawler Crawler, Dungeon Tour, The Ancient Mariner and something called 'Ideas Tequila Works'. All of these projects have vertical slices, plus prototypes and all assets in the same package.

Finally, the 'Tequila Works' brand itself is also for sale.

Buyers will have to bear in mind that taking over some of these properties includes committing to certain contracts and contractual obligations (such as publishing the games on certain platforms).

Bidding has already begun, and at the time of writing both Gylt and RiMe are the highest priced assets, with bids reaching €15,000.

Would you consider getting your hands on any of Tequila Works' properties?