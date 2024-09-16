TenZ is retiring from professional Valorant

HQ

Once regarded as one of the top talents in the competitive Valorant world, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo revealed some very big news ahead of the weekend, news that affirmed his plans to hang it up and stop competing in Valorant professionally.

TenZ is ending a decorated career that most recently included a victory at the Valorant Champions Tour: Masters Madrid event in March and a fourth place finish in the Valorant Champions event in late August.

As for what the future holds for TenZ, he will be shifting to a more permanent role as a content creator, all while still repping the team he played professionally for, Sentinels.

Sentinels has yet to announce who will be stepping in and taking TenZ's role on their active roster.