Tensions over Starlink leave Poland and the United States in a public feud

HQ

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk took to social media to remind "friends" to treat their allies with respect, in an indirect response to a heated exchange between U.S. and Polish officials regarding the Starlink satellite service.

The tension escalated when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski for suggesting Ukraine might need an alternative to Starlink if its reliability falters.

Poland funds the satellite service for Ukraine, which relies on it for vital internet connectivity in the ongoing war. Tusk emphasized that true leadership requires respect for all partners, regardless of size, and discouraged any arrogance.

Rubio had earlier defended the importance of Starlink in Ukraine's defense efforts, stressing its critical role in the ongoing war, and rejected claims that anyone had threatened to cut off access to the service.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, weighed in by reassuring that Starlink would not be turned off for Ukraine, despite his disagreements with its policy. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Shutterstock

Read the latest world news on Gamereactor.