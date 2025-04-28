Tensions escalate as India and Pakistan exchange fire across Kashmir border

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . For the fourth consecutive night, India and Pakistan exchanged small arms fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir, amid heightened military operations in the region following the deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

Indian officials reported responding to what they described as unprovoked attacks, as security forces continue a large-scale manhunt following the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam. Meanwhile, Pakistan's military reported neutralizing dozens of militants.

As this situation unfolds, authorities in Kashmir are under pressure to ensure that security measures do not harm innocent civilians, as political leaders urge restraint. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation along the volatile border will evolve.