Tensions ease as Lebanon and Syria agree to ceasefire after deadly border clashes

Under the shadow of the rugged mountains separating Lebanon and Syria, where the scars of past conflicts still linger, the echoes of artillery fire and the rumble of tanks have given way to an uneasy silence.

On Monday, Lebanon and Syria announced a ceasefire agreement following two days of intense cross-border clashes that claimed the lives of 10 people and left 52 wounded on the Lebanese side.

The agreement, brokered by the defence ministers of both nations, aims to halt further escalation along a frontier that has become increasingly volatile since the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad three months ago.

The clashes, which began after Syrian troops accused Hezbollah of crossing into Syrian territory and killing three soldiers, prompted both sides to reinforce their borders with additional troops and heavy weaponry.

While Hezbollah firmly denied involvement, Lebanese officials countered that the Syrian soldiers had allegedly crossed into Lebanese territory first, sparking a confrontation that led to their deaths.

As residents of border towns fled inland to escape shelling, the two nations scrambled to de-escalate tensions, with intelligence directorates maintaining contact to prevent further deterioration.