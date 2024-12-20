Tensions between producers and Amazon stall next James Bond film

HQ

It's been over three years since No Time to Die hit theaters, and it seems like the next James Bond movie is still far from happening. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, tensions between the Broccoli family, who have long overseen the Bond franchise, and Amazon, which now owns the distribution rights through its MGM purchase, have effectively brought production to a standstill.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that the relationship between the two parties has severely soured, with Broccoli reportedly expressing a deep distrust of Amazon's approach, particularly their focus on "content" over the careful storytelling that has defined Bond. This rift means that there's no script, no story, and no new actor lined up to take on the iconic role.

With no movement on the project, it's unclear when fans will get their next Bond fix. Will the two sides come to an agreement, or will the iconic spy franchise remain stuck in limbo for even longer?

What do you think—will they find a way to move forward?