Tensions arise between MotoGP champion and his team: Aprilia could take legal actions

HQ

Jorge Martín's life has turned into hell: he went from celebrating a World Championship in MotoGP late last year with Pramac Racing, to switching team (Aprilia), suffering three accidents and undergoing multiple surgeries. In his first and only race in 2025, in Qatar, he fractured 11 ribs and suffered pneumothorax. He will be out of the competition for months.

Martín is now looking to end his two-year contract with the Italian factory team, according to Motorsport. Martín visited Le Mans circuit where the French GP took place, close to his home in Andorra, and told Aprilia management that he wants to activate a release clause that the racer and the team agreed when the deal was made last June: if Martín wasn't among the title contenders after French GP, the sixth overall, he would be free to accept offers from other teams.

Having scored zero points this year, Martín is clearly not in a position to win anything this year. However, Aprilia's legal team was shocked to hear that, and said that would take legal actions against Martín for breaching contract, saying that the clause should not apply due to his abscence from the charts being caused by his injuries, not by sporting performance.

Apparently, out of respect for the team, Martín agreed to extend the evaluation period until San Marino GP, on September 14. This could be the start of a new behind-the-scenes drama in MotoGP, but it now seems clear that Jorge Martín wants to be out of Aprilia...