Tensions are high between Sherlock and Watson in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Trailer

HQ

Combining a traditional Sherlock mystery with Lovecraftian, eldritch horrors, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened appears to be a very unique spin on the adventures of the detective.

The latest trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened shows how Sherlock is going to be tested mentally throughout the game, as it seems there's something seriously sinister at play. Acting as Sherlock's first proper case with Watson, we see how the dynamic duo develop over the course of the game.

As Watson recommends that Sherlock take a break from the case, the detective only pushes himself further to try and find answers. Check out the trailer below:

HQ

Are you excited for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened?