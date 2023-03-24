Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Tensions are high between Sherlock and Watson in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Trailer

The Lovecraftian mystery looks to be Sherlock's biggest challenge yet.

Combining a traditional Sherlock mystery with Lovecraftian, eldritch horrors, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened appears to be a very unique spin on the adventures of the detective.

The latest trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened shows how Sherlock is going to be tested mentally throughout the game, as it seems there's something seriously sinister at play. Acting as Sherlock's first proper case with Watson, we see how the dynamic duo develop over the course of the game.

As Watson recommends that Sherlock take a break from the case, the detective only pushes himself further to try and find answers. Check out the trailer below:

Are you excited for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened?

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

