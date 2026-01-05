Tension between Manchester United and Ruben Amorim escalates after one win in five matches

HQ

With Manchester United continuing their uneven run of results, with only one win in five games and three wins in the last eleven, tension between manager Ruben Amorim and the higher-ups in Manchester United grows louder. The Portuguese manager has had more outbursts in press conferences, saying that "he doesn't have the money" to fully perfect his desired 3-4-3 system, or saying in his latest press conference on Sunday that "he joined Manchester United to be their manager, not their head coach".

According to Sky Sports, Amorim disagrees with the club, including their director of football Jason Wilcox, over their tactical approaches as well as the desire by Amorim to have the club sign new players, as leas one if not two top central-midfielders, as well as another winter, striker and centre-back.

Meanwhile, the club wants to stick to developr their squad strategically over transfer windows, and feel that the team's struggles will ease when Bryan Mbuemo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester United was held to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday, and will face Burnley next Wednesday.