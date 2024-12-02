Tension arose at PSG: Some players no longer trust Luis Enrique and his choices

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain has a comfortable advantage that gets them closer to their eleventh Ligue 1 title in 14 years (the only years they didn't win were 2017 and 2021). However, Saturday's draw against Nantes and the disastrous run in the Champions League, below qualification spots, has amplified the scepticism over coach Luis Enrique, who doesn't seem to have the confidence of the players.

RMC Sport says PSG players are upset by Luis Enrique's habitude of announcing the team's line-up at the very last moment, sometimes surprising players as his choices do not match the work that has been done during the week.

Players like Fabián Ruiz (whom Luis Enrique personally prevented of being transferred last summer), Ousmane Dembelé and Prensel Kimpembe feel frustrated by being benched too much. "Some players are upset and don't understand Luis Enrique's choices", says the French outlet.

And despite the club backs him publicly, having extended his contract until 2027, some are not happy about his "omnipotent" attitude.

Last weekend, PSG held a record 84% ball possession against Nantes and made 1,008 successful passes, against just 184 from the rival. Yet the match ended 1-1. "It is inexplicable. This year I am having the best goal opportunity stats of my career", the Spanish trainer complained.