Tens of thousands attend mass funeral for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

In a display of loyalty and strength, tens of thousands gathered in Beirut on Sunday to mourn the loss of Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leader of Hezbollah, nearly five months after his death in an Israeli airstrike.

The death of Nasrallah, a key figure in the group's ongoing conflict with Israel, marks a significant moment for Hezbollah, which has been reeling from the effects of last year's war, where it lost many of its senior leaders and experienced widespread destruction in southern Lebanon.

Supporters, some carrying flags and portraits of Nasrallah, filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium long before the ceremony began. Among the attendees were Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and delegations from Iraq and Yemen's Houthis.

The ceremony also honored Hashem Safieddine, who briefly led the group after Nasrallah's death. Despite these heavy losses, supporters of Hezbollah emphasized their resilience, with some noting that while the group has lost much, the value of their resistance remains unshaken.