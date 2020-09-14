Cookies

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2's full roster has been unveiled

The game will release on all current-gen platforms in the next few weeks.

Tennis World Tour 2 is Big Ant Studios and Nacon's effort to keep the once-beloved tennis subgenre alive. The publisher has today announced the full list of licensed, realistically-modeled players that users will be able to play as in the game, and you can take a look below:

Tennis World Tour 2 player list


  • Alex De Minaur

  • Daniil Medvedev

  • Grigor Dimitrov

  • Marat Safin*

  • Alexander Zverev

  • David Goffin

  • Gustavo Kuerten*

  • Nick Kyrgios

  • Ashleigh Barty

  • Denis Shapovalov

  • Jannik Sinner

  • Petra Kvitova

  • Belinda Bencic

  • Dominic Thiem

  • John Isner

  • Rafael Nadal

  • Benoit Paire

  • Elina Svitolina

  • Karen Khachanov

  • Roberto Bautista Agut

  • Bianca Andreescu

  • Fabio Fognini

  • Kei Nishikori

  • Roger Federer

  • Borna Coric

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime

  • Kiki Bertens

  • Stanislas Wawrinka

  • Caroline Garcia

  • Francis Tiafoe

  • Kristina Mladenovic

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas

  • Casper Ruud

  • Gaël Monfils

  • Kyle Edmund

  • Cori Gauff

  • Garbine Muguruza

  • Madison Keys

The 38-player list includes the likes of Muguruza, Wawrinka, or Federer, but it looks like ATP #1 Novak Djokovic decided to hit a developer with the ball or something.

As shown by the video below, the new engine, animations, serve mechanic, and the addition of 2v2 multiplayer matches are the main new features of this year's TWT2, which will release on PC (via Steam), PS4, and Xbox One on September 24, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until October 15.

Tennis World Tour 2

