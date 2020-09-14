Tennis World Tour 2's full roster has been unveiled

Tennis World Tour 2 is Big Ant Studios and Nacon's effort to keep the once-beloved tennis subgenre alive. The publisher has today announced the full list of licensed, realistically-modeled players that users will be able to play as in the game, and you can take a look below:
The 38-player list includes the likes of Muguruza, Wawrinka, or Federer, but it looks like ATP #1 Novak Djokovic decided to hit a developer with the ball or something.
As shown by the video below, the new engine, animations, serve mechanic, and the addition of 2v2 multiplayer matches are the main new features of this year's TWT2, which will release on PC (via Steam), PS4, and Xbox One on September 24, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until October 15.
Loading next content