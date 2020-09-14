Tennis World Tour 2's full roster has been unveiled

You're watching Advertisements

Tennis World Tour 2 is Big Ant Studios and Nacon's effort to keep the once-beloved tennis subgenre alive. The publisher has today announced the full list of licensed, realistically-modeled players that users will be able to play as in the game, and you can take a look below:

Tennis World Tour 2 player list



Alex De Minaur



Daniil Medvedev



Grigor Dimitrov



Marat Safin*



Alexander Zverev



David Goffin



Gustavo Kuerten*



Nick Kyrgios



Ashleigh Barty



Denis Shapovalov



Jannik Sinner



Petra Kvitova



Belinda Bencic



Dominic Thiem



John Isner



Rafael Nadal



Benoit Paire



Elina Svitolina



Karen Khachanov



Roberto Bautista Agut



Bianca Andreescu



Fabio Fognini



Kei Nishikori



Roger Federer



Borna Coric



Felix Auger-Aliassime



Kiki Bertens



Stanislas Wawrinka



Caroline Garcia



Francis Tiafoe



Kristina Mladenovic



Stefanos Tsitsipas



Casper Ruud



Gaël Monfils



Kyle Edmund



Cori Gauff



Garbine Muguruza



Madison Keys



The 38-player list includes the likes of Muguruza, Wawrinka, or Federer, but it looks like ATP #1 Novak Djokovic decided to hit a developer with the ball or something.

As shown by the video below, the new engine, animations, serve mechanic, and the addition of 2v2 multiplayer matches are the main new features of this year's TWT2, which will release on PC (via Steam), PS4, and Xbox One on September 24, while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until October 15.