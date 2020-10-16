Tennis World Tour 2 lands on Nintendo Switch today

You're watching Advertisements

Mario Tennis Aces beware, as Tennis World Tour 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch (although we doubt it). Whilst they both focus on the same sport, Tennis World Tour 2, of course, offers a more realistic approach to its cartoony counterparts.

The Nintendo Switch version comes with new features, such as playing double matches with up to four players locally and online, which is a great option if you have friends to play. Watch the new Switch launch trailer above.

Are you ready to ace in Switch's version of Tennis World Tour 2?