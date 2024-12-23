Tennis world hit by another doping case, but this time it's different: he turned himself in

HQ

Another elite tennis player has been found guilty of doping: Max Purcell, 26-year-old Australian

player and two time Grand Slam doubles winner. This time, however, it is different to the recent cases of Jannik Sinner (men's nº1) and Iga Świątek (women's nº2), with the players vehemently denying guilt.

Purcell, who won Wimbledon 2022 and 2024 US Open, and is 12th in the men's doubles ATP ranking, voluntarily send the information to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after he found out on medical records he had used a "prohibited method" by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

He didn't take any banned substance, but an intravenous infusion of vitamins above the 100ml limit allowed. "This news was devastating to me because I pride myself on being an athlete who always makes sure everything is Wada safe," he said.

"I volunteered the information to the ITIA and have been as transparent as possible to put this issue behind me". As a result, he has voluntarilly accepted a provisional suspension, that started on December 12.

It is unknown how long will his suspension (which prevents him of playing and training) will last, but he could likely miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 12 in his home country. Time served under this provisional suspension will be credited when a future sanction is announced.