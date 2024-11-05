Tennis veteran disagrees with ATP rules, thinks Alcaraz should still be number 2

HQ

Big changes happened last week in the ATP global ranking. Jannick Sinner is still number 1, way ahead of the competition, but Zverev, who won Paris Masters 1,000, climbed to second position and Carlos Alcaraz fell to number three.

Novak Djokovic, who missed the Parisian tournament, and is also missing ATP Finals, also lost the 1,000 ATP points from his last year's victory and fell to number 5, below Medvedev, even if only for 20 points.

This change means Zverev may end the season above Alcaraz, even when the Russian player didn't win any Grand Slam. Alcaraz, on the contrary, won Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"I don't know what's wrong with this ATP algorithm", says Panatta

Italian tennis legend Adriano Panatta, who won Roland Garros in 1976, doesn't agree with the ATP system. "I think that if a tennis player wins Wimbledon and Roland Garros in one season, he should be number one or two, not a player who has won lesser tournaments", he said in Rai Due (thanks, AS).

"I don't know what's wrong with this ATP algorithm. A player's ranking should be determined by Grand Slam victories, not by the average of wins and losses. And everyone rightly complains about this algorithm."