Tennis player unfairly suspended for doping is suing WTA with a $20 million lawsuit

British tennis player Tara Moore, currently serving a four-year suspension for doping, is now suing WTA for $20 million after she proved that the sanction was unfair, and that the Women's Tennis Association caused her to lose her career due to negligence, failing to warn the players about the risk of contamination by eating meat.

Moore was suspended in June 2022 after testing positive for boldenone and nandrolone in a tournament in Bogotá. She denied taking illegal substances and 18 months later, she finally proved that the positive came only for eating contaminated meat, and not drugs.

A panel ruled that she was innocent and her suspension was lifted by an independent tribunal, but only for a few years, between 2024 and July 2025, when the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) responded to the International Tennis Integrity Agency appeal and Moore was given a new four-year sanction, running until December 2027 after removing the 19 months from the earlier suspension.

Now, while the suspension continues, she has sued WTA and asks 20 million dollars in damages, explaining that it was WTA's fault for not warning the players about the risk of contamination for eating meat. Her legal team observed that WTA did warn about the risk of contamination for eating meat in some tournaments, but failed to do it at the tournament in Bogotá, Colombia, where Moore tested positive. If WTA had warned their players, she would not have eaten that meat, and her career would have continued.

"The anti-doping system is broken. I am proof of this. Not for me, as it is too late, but for future players who find themselves in this unfortunate situation", Moore, who is now 33 years old, posted on social media.