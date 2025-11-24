Tennis Federation CEO expects new talents "like Fonseca" to close the gap with Alcaraz and Sinner

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated tennis for the last two years, winning all Grand Slam trophies in 2024 and 2025, and standing miles above the rest in the ATP rankings. For their fans, it is a hugely exciting moment, but what about the rest of tennis players who want to succeed?

According to Ross Hutchins, International Tennis Federation CEO, a new "wave of challengers" will emerge. "Every time that we see amazing players come to the end of their careers, it seems like two, four, six, eight new players pop up and take the level forward to another dimension", he told Reuters.

"These two continue to push each other to new levels. Their serves improve, their forehands improve, their movement improves and their mentality improves", Hutchins said in admiration, but reminded that "the sport has a strong contingency of groups behind them as well".

Now that the dynasty of the Big Three is almost over, with Djokovic ageing (at 38 he's still a threat, reaching semi-finals on all Grand Slams in 2025), Hutchins expects other new players to break through as Alcaraz and Sinner did, and specifically mentioned 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, the Brazilian, currently No. 24 in the world, who won two titles in 2025.

