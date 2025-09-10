Tennis Canada decides to host the Canda-Israel David Cup tie behind closed doors

HQ

This weekend, the Davis Cup returns with more qualifiers and group matches. Ties in the coming days include Netherlands vs. Argentina, Australia vs. Belgium, USA vs. Czechia, Denmark vs. Spain, and Canada vs. Israel. The match will take place this Friday and Saturday, September 12 and 13, in Halifax, New Scotland, and due to safety concerns, Tennis Canada opted that the match will take place behind closed doors. There won't be any media, either.

This comes after more than 400 athletes, academics and writers from Canada asked the cancelation of the match in a signed letter.

The Canadian tennis federation found the decision "disappointing", but "the only way to both safeguard those involved and preserve the event itself." Tickets had already been sold, and buyers will be refunded. "Roughly 1,500 tickets per day are being refunded," a Tennis Canada spokesperson said (via ESPN). "As a not for profit, we're still assessing the financial impact of this decision but it's clear it will result in a significant loss of revenue for us".

International rejection to Israel for their genocide against Gaza has grown, and while Israel has not been expelled from any competition, protesters frequently target competitions where Israeli teams or athletes take place, like the Italy vs. Israel football match and, most notable, cycling race Vuelta a España.