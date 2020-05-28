Tenet could be the first of many movie trailers shown in Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

Surprisingly, last week, iconic director Christopher Nolan chose Fortnite as the platform on which to show a world premiere of the new trailer for his next movie, called Tenet. The event, announced unexpectedly a few hours before the trailer aired, is part of a new project promoted by Epic Games, called Party Royale, for which many numerous live in-game initiatives are planned, such as the concerts held just a few weeks ago which boasted performances by artists such as Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5.

It seems that the idea of ​​showing the trailer for Tenet, which was extremely successful and garnered plenty of media coverage, would have enticed the big-shots at Epic Games HQ, to the point that other similar events in Fortnite could happen in the near future. To predict this possibility is a tweet published by Donald Mustard, creative director at Epic Games, which talked about this opportunity with great enthusiasm:

"The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan. We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can't do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!"

In short, the idea of ​​seeing in-game trailers in Fortnite may not be an isolated case, a possibility that is also supported by the game industry analyst Rob Breslau:

"Video gaming is such a gigantic industry and is taking the time and attention of people, especially the young adults who studios want to appeal to," said video game industry analyst Rod Breslau. "The whole reason video games are as popular as they are is because they're on the forefront of cutting-edge tech, while the movie industry has a more old-school approach to things. So much of online culture is about online video gaming, so a film distributor dropping a trailer in Fortnite helps them succeed because it is a new and different way to premiere and extends the publicity cycle."

What do you think of this possibility? Could exploiting the success of a product like Fortnite be a different way to relaunch new promotional ways for cinema?

Thanks to IndieWire.