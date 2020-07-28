Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Tenet confirmed to premiere in Europe in August

Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller Tenet has had its official premiere confirmed and it's just a month away.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last week was a sad one for movie lovers when flicks like A Quiet Place 2 and Mulan were severely postponed. Fortunately, it seems like we'll still get to see Christopher Nolans spy thriller Tenet before the summer officially is over.

Via Deadline it has now been confirmed that Tenet gets a world premiere on August 26 - in Europe. Those poor Americans have to wait until September 2.

Are you looking forward to Tenet?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content