Tenet confirmed to premiere in Europe in August

You're watching Advertisements

Last week was a sad one for movie lovers when flicks like A Quiet Place 2 and Mulan were severely postponed. Fortunately, it seems like we'll still get to see Christopher Nolans spy thriller Tenet before the summer officially is over.

Via Deadline it has now been confirmed that Tenet gets a world premiere on August 26 - in Europe. Those poor Americans have to wait until September 2.

Are you looking forward to Tenet?